Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 22 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district at about 11:15 am on Sunday.



"Today, at about 11:15 am, Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector, Rajouri district in J-K," an official statement read.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Earlier, on Saturday, Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in the same sector. (ANI)

