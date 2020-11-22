Representative image
Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Rajouri

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2020 12:30 IST


Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 22 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district at about 11:15 am on Sunday.

"Today, at about 11:15 am, Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector, Rajouri district in J-K," an official statement read.
Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
Earlier, on Saturday, Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in the same sector. (ANI)

