Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 1 (ANI): On the first day of New Year 2021, Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.



Pakistan troops initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation around 3:30 pm and then again at 5:30 pm on Friday. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

Pakistan had violated a ceasefire along the LoC in the Nowshera sector on Thursday as well. (ANI)