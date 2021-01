Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 10 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by shelling mortars at 3 pm today.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.



Pakistan had on Saturday violated ceasefire along the LOC in the Nowshera sector. (ANI)