Pakistan violates ceasefire in KG sector in J-K

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday violated the ceasefire in KG Sector of Nangi Tekri area.

The Indian Army was befittingly retaliating to the ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops.

Mohammad Muzir Mugal, a local, said: "I was at the flag hoisting ceremony. I heard firing from Pakistan's side when I was returning from the ceremony."

"I just want to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that if this kind of violations takes place on the Independence Day, then a proper reply should be given to them," he added.

Chamanlal, another resident of Nangi Tekri area, said: "Pakistan should understand that we are not like the old India that will stay quiet over these violations." (ANI)

