Pakistan violates ceasefire in Nowshera sector

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 2 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian army gave a befitting reply to the ceasefire violations.



The Army said that Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and carrying out shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district at around 4.45 pm

On Friday, an army jawan, who had sustained injuries in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Naushera Sector, had succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)

