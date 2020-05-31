Representative image.
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch district

ANI | Updated: May 30, 2020 23:57 IST

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 30 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire in Balakote and Mendhar in Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.
PRO (Defence) Jammu said that the Army is retaliating befittingly.
Earlier at about 7:45 pm today, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Khari Karmara in Poonch district. (ANI)

