Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch district

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 30 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire in Balakote and Mendhar in Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.
PRO (Defence) Jammu said that the Army is retaliating befittingly.
Earlier at about 7:45 pm today, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Khari Karmara in Poonch district. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: May 30, 2020 23:57 IST
