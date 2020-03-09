Representative Image
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch

ANI | Updated: Mar 09, 2020 13:43 IST

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire along Line of Control in Shahpur sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arms firing and shelling with mortars at about 12:15 pm today.
Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)

