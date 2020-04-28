Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 28 (ANI): Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Contol (LoC) in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district.
The ceasefire violation by Pakistan was initiated at 11.00 am today. Indian Army is retaliating. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch
ANI | Updated: Apr 28, 2020 13:37 IST
