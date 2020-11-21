Representative image
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2020 22:41 IST


Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 21 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Degwar, Malti and Dallan areas of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

It had earlier in the day violated ceasefire in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in which Army soldier Hav Patil Sangram Shivaji was critically injured. He later succumbed to his injuries.
On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, Pakistan Rangers had violated ceasefire in Harinagar sector in Kathua district. (ANI)

