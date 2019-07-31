Pakistan violates ceasefire in Tangdhar sector

Tangdhar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): Four civilians were injured on Tuesday as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire in the Tangdhar sector, officials said.

It should be noted that Pakistan has violated ceasefire for the second time in a day.

Earlier at around 12:30 am, Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control in Rajouri.

No loss of property or life has been reported so far. (ANI)

