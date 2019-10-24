Pakistan violates ceasefire in Tangdhar sector

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Pakistan Army on Thursday violated ceasefire in the Tangdhar sector of the Kupwara district.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly to the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on October 20, two Indian soldiers and a civilian were killed in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Tangdhar sector.

After this, the Indian Army had launched an attack using heavy firepower on the terrorist camps based in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) region.

The ceasefire violation from Pakistan Army was started to push infiltrators into the Indian side, according to the sources. (ANI)

