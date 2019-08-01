Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal from the Akali Dal speaking to ANI
Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal from the Akali Dal speaking to ANI

Pakistan wants to divide Sikhs, alleges Akali leader

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:25 IST

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A senior spokesperson of the Akali Dal has accused Pakistan of hatching conspiracies to create a rift between the Sikh community in both countries by floating religion-based narratives.
Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal from the Akali Dal claimed that Pakistan's spy agency, the ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) that has failed in all of its nefarious anti-India designs now wants to create a rift between Sikhs of India and Sikhs of Pakistan.
He, however, asserted that Sikhs loved their country more than anything else.
"Their principal motive has been to subvert peace and harmony of Punjab by creating a divide in the state's Sikh leadership. However, their ambitions won't materialise as the country is the first priority for anyone living in India. Religion, ideology and province play secondary role," Grewal told ANI.
Accusing Pakistan of working at the instructions of the ISI, Grewal added that its peace gestures were merely an eyewash and Islamabad had no Sikh-welfare in mind.
"In reality, it is the ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) running the government. The elected government is merely a facade. The ISI has been desperately trying to divide India since Pakistan's division into two and the formation of Bangladesh. But it won't succeed as India is united and it has stood the test of time. Pakistan is delusional," he said.
A large of prominent Sikh personalities have spoken incoherence against Pakistan ever since its diabolic intentions of exploiting Kartarpur Corridor were exposed by Indian intelligence agencies.
"This is a dual policy of Pakistan. On one side, they are trying to show it to the world that they are against those who support terrorism, while on others; they have been appointing the same people to the posts of advisers. In the USA, Imran Khan talks against terrorism but has no clear and concrete anti-terrorism at his home," said KK Bawa from the Terrorist Victim Association in Punjab.
Ever since Pakistan-backed militancy was defeated in Punjab in the 1990s, Pakistan has consistently been making efforts to hamper peace in India. It has pumped in a huge amount of money to influence youths. (ANI)

