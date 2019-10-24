Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo)
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo)

Pakistan will eventually waive off $20 fee on pilgrims visiting Kartarpur Sahib: Captain Amarinder

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 19:05 IST

Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday expressed the hope that Pakistan will eventually waive off the twenty-dollar fee imposed on the pilgrims from India visiting Sri Kartarpur Sahib.
"Pakistan will eventually understand the Sikh sentiment and tradition, which bars the community from paying to visit gurdwaras and temples, and will, in due course, waive off the $20 fee imposed on Indian pilgrims visiting Sri Kartarpur Sahib," said Singh.
The Punjab Chief Minister said that even Emperor Akbar had lifted the Jizya tax on non-Muslims, showing respect for the secular sentiment, urging Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to reconsider the decision.
Talking to media persons here, he welcomed the signing of the agreement for the opening of Kartarpur corridor between India and Pakistan, which permits 5,000 pilgrims to visit the historic gurdwara every day, from the sunrise to the sunset either in groups or individually.
Only passport would be required as an identification document, with no visa needed for the visit, he pointed out, adding that Non-Resident Indian (NRI) or Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders would also be allowed to visit the gurdwara via the corridor, which pilgrims can also travel on foot.
Captain Amarinder reiterated that he would personally lead an all-party delegation, along with former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and his wife, as the first Jatha travelling through the corridor.
All members of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), cutting across party lines, as well as Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) members, have been invited by the government to join the Jatha, said the Chief Minister.
The Chief Minister said all arrangements on the part of his government are complete for the 550th Prakash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev and the state government will be announcing details of the final schedule of programmes and events in the next three-four days.
Captain Amarinder along with his Cabinet colleagues earlier reviewed the progress of the various projects undertaken by the state government in connection with the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of the first Sikh Guru.
He also laid the foundation stone of the 109 km long circular 'Prakash Purab Marg' from Sultanpur Lodhi to Dera Baba Nanak, to be constructed by the state government at a cost of Rs 103 crore, besides announcing a new Rs 13 crore state-of-the-art bus stand for Batala.
The ten-meter wide road will pass through Mundi Mor-Kapurthala-Sultanpur Lodhi-Beas-Baba Bakala and Batala.
"In reverence of 550th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, the historic city of Batala will also get a complete facelift," Singh added.
He announced a slew of development projects for Batala including development and beautification Kasur Nallah. The Chief Minister said that this project will be taken up at par with Buddah Nallah of Ludhiana and Nallahs in Patiala. He also announced that the other demands raised by the Minister would be duly considered.
During his visit to Batala, the Chief Minister went to the nearly two-century-old Maharaja Sher Singh residence in the premises of Baring Union Christian College. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 19:24 IST

Delhi court extends Chidambaram's ED custody in INX media case

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): A special court in Delhi on Thursday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram till October 30 in connection with the INX media money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:58 IST

Punjab govt inks MoU with Industrial associations, GNDEC...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): In a bid to give further impetus to promote research and innovation in the state through collaborative efforts, the Department of Science, Technology and Environment of the state on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Guru Nanak Dev Engin

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:57 IST

Congress bags three, SAD one in Punjab Assembly by-elections

New Delhi (India), Oct 24 (ANI): The Congress won three out of four Assembly constituencies that went to by-poll on October 21.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:46 IST

Gujarat: BJP candidate Alpesh Thakor loses Radhanpur by-poll

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Radhanpur assembly constituency, Alpesh Thakor lost with a margin of 3,807 votes in the bypoll results declared on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:45 IST

Bihar: NDA performs poorly in assembly by-polls, win in ...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) member Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) won Samastipur Lok Sabha by-poll, but it performed dismally on four of the five assembly seats for which by-elections were held in the state on October 21.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:32 IST

Nearly all turncoats who joined BJP have lost, claims Congress'...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday claimed that nearly all turncoats who have joined the BJP have lost in the polls.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:30 IST

15 independent MLAs ready to join BJP: Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday stated that as many as 15 independent MLAs are ready to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and most of them are BJP and Shiv Sena rebels.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:29 IST

Amit Shah thanks people of Maharashtra for reposing faith in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed his gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for reposing their faith in the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:24 IST

Haryana: Dushyant Chautala can become kingmaker or king, says Baba Ramdev

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Thursday said the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) president Dushyant Chautala holds the key to forming government in Haryana.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:09 IST

BJP leading in Haryana, but still short of halfway mark

New Delhi (Haryana) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): After an initial neck-to-neck contest, the BJP has taken a lead over the Congress in Haryana although the saffron party is still short of halfway mark in the 90-member state assembly.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:09 IST

Haryana polls: Cong leader Kuldeep Bishnoi defeats TikTok star...

Adampur (Haryana) [India], October 24 (ANI): Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi on Thursday won from Adampur assembly constituency defeating TikTok star and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sonali Phogat by a margin of over 29471 votes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:02 IST

SC adjourns till tomorrow hearing on Karnataka rebel MLAs plea

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on the petition filed by 17 rebel Karnataka Congress-JD (S) MLAs challenging their disqualification under the anti-defection law, till tomorrow.

Read More
iocl