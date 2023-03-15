Pakistan youth staying illegally held with fake documents in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): The Special Branch of Pune City Police apprehended a Pakistani national in Maharahtra's Pune who was staying illegally in the country since 2015, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the Police, 22-year-old Mohammad Amaan Ansari was living in the jurisdiction of the Pune City Police Commissioner in the Bhawani Peth area since 2015 without any legal documents.

During the investigation, it also came to light that he was holding an Indian Passport which was made using fake documents, the official said.



DCP R Raja, Special Branch, Pune City Police, said they had received information that a Pakistani national was living illegally under the jurisdiction of khadak Police station.

The Pune police registered a case against the accused at Khadak Police station after apprehending him, he said.

He has been charged under sections 420, 468, 471 and section 14 of the Foreigners act 1946 and the passport act.

Pune is investigating the case further, the official informed.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

