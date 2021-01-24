'Pakistan zindabad' slogans raised as families race e-bikes near Delhi's Khan Market metro station

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): 'Pakistan zindabad' slogans were raised during e-bike race between families near Khan Market metro station in the national capital in the wee hours of Sunday, the Delhi Police informed.



According to the police, "Tughlaq Road police station received a PCR call that slogans of 'Pakistan zindabad' have been raised near Khan Market metro station. Reaching the location, police found 2 men, 3 women and a teenager on the spot with blue Yulu bikes."

"On questioning, it was revealed that two families along with their child had come for sightseeing around India gate and had rented e-bikes. They started racing on e-bikes and had kept each other's name based on different countries including Pakistan. Further, while cheering they had said 'Pakistan zindabad' in a lighter vein," said Delhi Police.

Further enquiry in this matter is being conducted. (ANI)

