Former politician and chairman of All India Anti-Terrorist Front (AIATF) MS Bitta.
Former politician and chairman of All India Anti-Terrorist Front (AIATF) MS Bitta.

Pakistani agents like Pannun bringing disgrace to Sikh community: MS Bitta

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 16:08 IST

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Former politician and chairman of All India Anti-Terrorist Front (AIATF), MS Bitta has come down heavily on legal advisor of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, alleging him for bringing disgrace to the Sikhs.
US-based Pannun, who runs a pro-Khalistan campaign called 'Referendum 2020', is engaged in radicalising, funding and motivating gullible youths of Punjab into committing acts of arson and violence.
He is alleged to be backed by Pakistan's spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
Bitta accused Pannun of collecting funds at the behest of Islamabad and using it for spreading venom amongst the Sikh diaspora. He, however, said that all of their anti-India agenda had suffered a massive failure.
"They could not manage to gather even a thousand people (at Trafalgar Square) while I demonstrated outside their embassy with 12,000-13,000 Sikh youths. I dare you to come to India. You are an ISI agent collecting fund from them. He is misleading innocent people there. People like him are bringing disgrace to Sikhs across the world," he said.
In a reference to the waving of Khalistani flags during a match in the recently-concluded Cricket World Cup in the UK, Bitta said that those people who gathered no traction amongst the Sikh community were hungry for publicity.
"They are hungry for publicity. They sent their people to chant 'Khalistan Zindabad' in stadiums. However, hundreds of true Indians protested against them there also. They get money by shouting slogans. Who will pay them if they do not shout Khalistan all around?" he added.
On being asked about Pakistan's agenda on Kartarpur corridor, Bitta said that Islamabad cannot indoctrinate loyal Sikhs of Punjab and no pure devout can be lured into its sinister designs.
"If you are sincerely devoted to Guru Kartarpur, then you will never get enticed by Pakistan and the pro-Khalistan leaders and will never provoke the people of Punjab. You will never betray your devotion towards the Guru," he remarked.
"There are no Khalistanis in Pakistan but they are the agents of ISI. Today, Punjab is in a very good state. There are no signs of disturbance in the state. Punjab police have been phenomenal in their work. There are no elements of terrorism," Bitta stressed.
Pakistan-sponsored militancy in the late 1980s and early 1990s claimed hundreds of innocent lives in Punjab.
However, extraordinary efforts of government and security forces succeeded in restoring peace in the state. Since then, it is on the path of development and has become one of the most prosperous states of India. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 16:35 IST

Fire breaks out in kitchen of residential building in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): A fire broke out in a kitchen in Mahada Shantivan building situated in Millat Nagar, Mumbai on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 16:31 IST

K'taka Speaker seeks report on rebel Cong MLA Shrimant Patil

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Thursday sought a detailed report from Home Minister M B Patil on rebel Congress MLA Shrimant Patil, who was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after he complained of chest pain on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 16:16 IST

India calls upon Pakistan for Kulbhushan Jadhav's release, repatriation

New Delhi (India, July 18 (AN): Calling the ICJ verdict a vindication of its stand, India on Thursday called upon Pakistan to release and repatriate Kulbhushan Jadhav, a day after the International Court of Justice asked the neighbouring country to review and reconsider its verdict of conviction an

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 16:14 IST

Mukesh Kumar Meena appointed Secretary to Andhra Governor

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday appointed Mukesh Kumar Meena as the Secretary to the state's Governor.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 16:14 IST

Haven't received any letter from PC Chacko: Sheila Dikshit

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Congress leader Sheila Dikshit on Thursday denied to have received any letter from PC Chacko, in-charge for the party's city affairs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 16:03 IST

Dawood Ibrahim's nephew arrested by Mumbai Police in extortion case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Rizwan Kaskar was arrested by Mumbai Police on Wednesday night in an extortion case while he was trying to flee the country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:50 IST

Doping on rise among athletes; 187 detected positive in 2018-19

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): As many as 187 athletes tested positive during the doping test in 2018-19 out of a total of 4,348, the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:44 IST

Andhra: Two tribals killed by Maoists

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Maoists killed two tribals over suspicion of being police informers in Veeravaram village in Visakhapatnam district late on Wednesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:43 IST

Massive rural sanitation drive by NMCG helps clean Ganga

Haridwar, Uttarakhand [India], July 18 (ANI): Few miles from Haridwar city, Ajitpur is one among 4,465 villages located on the Ganga river basin which have been identified by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) as part of its Ganga Rejuvenation plan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:42 IST

K'taka Min HD Revanna arrives barefoot at state assembly

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): Karnataka Minister HD Revanna arrived barefoot at the Karnataka Assembly ahead of the trust-vote on the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) JD(S) on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:34 IST

Telangana: Superannuation bill may affect the appointment of...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18 (ANI): While supporting superannuation bill for medical professors which was tabled by the Telangana government, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Thursday said that the bill may affect the appointment of junior doctors.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:32 IST

DCW seeks details of sexual assault of 3 minors in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday sent a notice to the Delhi Police seeking details of the actions taken by the force in the alleged sexual assault case of three minor boys by a group of accused in Savda JJ Colony area here.

Read More
iocl