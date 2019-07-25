Pakistani cricketer Imam-ul-Haq (File Photo)
Pakistani cricketer Imam-ul-Haq (File Photo)

Pakistani cricketer Imam-ul-Haq lands in controversy after being accused of having multiple affairs

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 07:18 IST

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI) : Pakistani cricketer Imam-ul-Haq has landed himself in a controversy after a Twitter user accused him of having affairs with several girls and cheating on them.

The user leaked his WhatsApp chats with several girls alleging that the cricketer had exploited them.
The incident seems to have divided the netizens with some questioning the cricketer's conduct while others criticising the girls.
At the time of writing the story, the Twitter handle from which the screenshots of the cricketer's chats were leaked had ceased to exist.
"So apparently Mr. @ImamUlHaq12 was dating 7 to 8 (that we know of) women and kept using them and manipulating them. He kept telling them the whole time how he's single. Some of the screenshots attached from girl 1," a Twitter user wrote attaching screenshots of the cricketer's alleged chat.
"Since when dating or not marrying someone you promised became a part of #Metoo. I can't see #Imamulhaq harassing or asking for pictures. Stop misusing this to defame someone when its consensual. It'll lose worth & actual victim won't get help! How this come under #metoo," another Twitter user wrote in Imam's defence.
Imam was a part of the Pakistani cricket team during the World Cup and scored a century against Bangladesh.  (ANI)

