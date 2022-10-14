Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], October 14 (ANI): Border Security Force personnel shot down a drone that entered India from the Pakistani side along the international border in Punjab's Gurdaspur early Friday morning.
After spotting the drone, the BSF troops shot it down at 4:35 am on Friday.
Following the incident, a massive search operation has been launched in the entire area.
Further details awaited. (ANI)
Pakistani drone shot down in Punjab's Gurdaspur
ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2022 08:27 IST
Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], October 14 (ANI): Border Security Force personnel shot down a drone that entered India from the Pakistani side along the international border in Punjab's Gurdaspur early Friday morning.