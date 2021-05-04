Pakistani intruder killed by BSF troops in Punjab's Firozpur

Firozpur (Punjab) [India], May 3 (ANI): A Pakistani intruder was killed at the Indian border in Punjab's Firozpur district on the intervening night of May 2 and 3, the Border Security Force has informed.

"On the intervening night of 2/3 May 2021, vigilant troops of 103 Bn #BSF, detected suspicious movement ahead of fencing within Indian territory. Considering the imminent threat of ANE, #borderman challenged and engaged 1 Pak intruder (sic)," the BSF Punjab Frontier tweeted.



However, there was no information on the identity of the intruder.

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Monday morning at around 6:00 am violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba Sector. This was the first ceasefire violation incident reported in over two months.

A ceasefire was announced between India and Pakistan from midnight of February 24 to 25. After discussions between the Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan, the two sides agreed to cease firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and all other sectors with effect from midnight of February 24 to 25. (ANI)

