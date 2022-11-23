Pakistani intruder shot dead along international border in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 22 (ANI): A Pakistani intruder was neutralised by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the international border in RS Pura Sector in Jammu, said a senior BSF officer on Tuesday.

The intruder was neutralised at 2.30 am today as he continued approaching towards fence even after he was challenged to stop.

"An intruder coming from Pakistan side was neutralised along IB in RS Pura Sector, Jammu at 2.30 am today. He was warned by troops but he continued approaching towards the fence. There was no retaliation from the Pakistan side," said a senior BSF officer.



The BSF officer further said that the area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway.

Meanwhile, BSF troops also apprehended a Pakistani intruder as he approached fencing after crossing the International Border in Ramgarh Sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning.

He was brought inside the Indian side of the fence after opening the gate.

"BSF troops apprehended a Pakistani intruder as he approached fencing after crossing the International Border in Ramgarh Sector today morning. He was brought inside the Indian side of the fence after opening the gate. Nothing incriminating was found from him. The area will be searched," said BSF.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

