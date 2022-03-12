Pakistani JeM commander killed in J-K's Pulwama encounter

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 12 (ANI): Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander identified as Kamaal Bhai, who was active since 2018, has been killed in Pulwama encounter, Jammu and Kashmir Police informed on Saturday morning.

In separate encounters, four terrorists were killed this morning, two in Pulwama, one in Handwara, and another in Ganderbal, the Kashmir Zone Police said. One terrorist has been captured alive.

In an official communication, Inspector-General of Police in Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said: "Pakistani JeM commander Kamaal Bhai, who was active since 2018 is killed in Pulwama encounter."

Two terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed in Pulwama and one each in Ganderbal and Handwara, hailing from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).



Inspector-General of Police in Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said today, "We had launched joint operations at four to five locations yesterday night. So far, two terrorists of JeM, including one Pakistani, has been killed in Pulwama, one terrorist of LeT killed each in Ganderbal and Handwara. Encounters are now over in Handwara and Pulwama. We have also arrested one terrorist alive."

On the night of March 11, an encounter broke out at the Chewaklan area of Pulwama.

Similarly, an encounter broke out in the Serch area of Ganderbal earlier this morning. Further, an encounter has started at Nechama, Rajwar area of Handwara, the police informed.

The police forces are monitoring the situation on the ground.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

