Pakistani LeT commander among three terrorists neutralised in J-K, arms, ammo recovered from encounter site

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 14 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday said that three terrorists have been neutralised in an encounter, including Pakistani LeT Commander Aijaz alias Abu Huraira.

According to a press release, two AK-47 rifles, one pistol, and other war-like stores were recovered from the encounter site.

On receiving specific intelligence from Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) about the presence of terrorists in the built-up area of New Colony, Pulwama, an operation was launched by troops of Panzgom, Pulwama based Rashtriya Rifles Battalion, JKP, and CRPF at 11:55 pm on July 13, a press release stated.



As the troops were laying cordon at 1:20 am, the terrorists opened fire on the troops and tried to escape taking advantage of the darkness. Alert troops immediately returned fire and trapped the fleeing terrorists in a house.

A call for surrender was given but terrorists continued firing indiscriminately and a firefight ensued.

In an eight-hour long operation, Abu Huraira, a Pakistani terrorist, and two other terrorists identified as Javed Rather, of Tahab, Pulwama, and Shahnawaz Gani of Srinagar belonging to LeT were eliminated by security forces.

As per the police, these notorious terrorists were involved in many anti-national activities and were involved in the recruitment process in South Kashmir. (ANI)

