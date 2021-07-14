Pakistani LeT commander killed in Pulwama encounter

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 14 (ANI): Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Aijaz was killed on Wednesday in an encounter that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, along with two other local terrorists.



"Pakistani LeT Commander Aijaz (alias Abu Huraira) has been killed along with two local terrorists. Congratulations to the Police and Security Forces," IGP Kashmir told ANI.

The encounter broke out earlier today. As per the Kashmir Zone Police, incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered.

A search is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

