Pakistani national 'inadvertently' crosses over to India, sent back

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday caught a Pakistani national after he crossed over "inadvertently" to India and returned him after proper receipt.

According to the Jammu BSF, the Pakistani national crossed over "inadvertently" to India on the Balhad border on Saturday at about 1 pm.



Belonging to the border area of Shakargarh Tehsil of Pakistan, the BSF said, the Pakistani national was later handed over to Pakistan Rangers at 6.45 pm on proper receipt through flag meeting.

The BSF said its troops apprehended the Pakistani national soon after he came about 200 meters inside Indian territory.

"On preliminary questioning, it has been found that he crossed "inadvertently," said the 2.5 lakh personnel force BSF, which guards the India-Pakistan border and is in charge of monitoring illegal infiltration and other activities. (ANI)

