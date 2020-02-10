Pakistani passport seized from 1993 blast accused Moosa: Gujarat ATS

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): A Pakistani passport was seized from the possession of Munaf Halari Moosa, accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case, who was arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) at the Mumbai airport.

Moosa was arrested on Sunday while he was moving to Dubai, Gujarat Police said on Monday.

"We have arrested Mumbai serial blasts accused Munaf Halari Moosa from Mumbai Airport yesterday. He was going to Dubai. We have recovered a Pakistani passport from his possession," KK Patel, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gujarat ATS told media.

Moosa was also accused in a drug trafficking case worth Rs 1,500 crores, which was busted last year.

On March 12, 1993, a series of 13 bomb explosions shook Mumbai, killing over 250 people. (ANI)

