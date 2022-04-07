Pakistani terrorists using local terrorists to attack and escape: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 6 (ANI): Explaining the reason behind the increase in the number of encounters of local terrorists, Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar on Wednesday said Pakistani terrorists use local terrorists at the front in order to attack and escape.

"Definitely. In the recent encounters, local terrorists were killed and Pakistani terrorists ran away. They keep local terrorists at the front and attack from behind them," IGP Kashmir told ANI when asked if Pakistani terrorists are using local terrorists.

Speaking on today's Tral encounter, IGP Kumar said that both Umer Teli and Safat were local terrorists and operated in Srinagar.

"They had escaped to Tral after carrying out civilian killings and various other incidents. We were tracking them. Both terrorists have been killed today. They were involved in many civilian killings," he added.

IGP Kumar said that the patrolling with security forces in remote villages of Kashmir has been increased for the safety and security of the civilians.



"In Pulwama, two non-local labourers who worked there were killed. We identified (the terrorists involved), and they will be neutralised soon. In Shopian, there was an attack on a Kashmiri Pandit in a remote village. We have a lead, neutralisation (of terrorists) will be done soon. We have increased the security. We have started joint patrolling with security forces in remote villages of Kashmir," said IGP Kashmir.

He further said that from last December to March 2022, around 66 terrorists have been killed and now they are targeting soft targets out of frustration.

"Three terrorists are killed and we have arrested two-three this month. We will work with the security forces and will continue to neutralise terrorists," he added.

Earlier in the two terrorists of proscribed terror outfits Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGuH) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Tral area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

A police spokesperson, quoting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar, identified the two terrorists as Safat Muzaffar Sofi alias Muavia of AGuH and Umer Teli alias Talha of LeT.

The IGP Kashmir also said that both the terrorists were involved in several terror crimes including the killing of Sarpanch Sameer Ahmad in the Khonmoh area of Srinagar earlier this year. (ANI)

