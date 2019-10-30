Palakkad minor rape case : ABVP burns effigy of Pinarayi Vijayan in JNU

New Delhi (India), Oct 30 (ANI): The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday took out a protest march and burnt the effigy of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding that the Kerala government should bring to book the three accused who were acquitted by a local court in the case of alleged rape and suicide of two minor sisters in Palakkad two years ago.

A Special Court last week acquitted the three accused in the alleged sexual assault and murder of two minor girls in Walayar in 2017.

"In Kerala women are subjected to various forms of atrocities. The accused in the rape case of two minor Dalit girls should be hanged. The communists in the campus are silent over the issue as the Kerala government is a left government. They show only selective outrage," said Valentina Brahma, a PhD student.

"Two Dalit girls were raped one was 13 years while another was 11 years of age. The accused are related to the Left government in the state. The pseudo communist sitting here in Campus are silent," said Durgesh, a protester.

"No action has been taken against the perpetrators of the crime because they belong to the dominant political class in Kerala. We want justice for the victims at any cost," said Megha, a JNU student.

"There has been a brutal rape of two girls in Palakkad. Since the pronouncement of verdict acquitting the accused not a single protest is done by so-called intellectuals in the campus," said Maheshwaran, another protester.

The police had arrested three men identified as V Madhu, Shibu and M Madhu in the case and charged them under various Sections of the Protection of Child against Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

The 13-year-old minor girl had allegedly committed suicide in January 2017 while the younger girl was found dead almost two months later. The post mortem had found that both the girls were subjected to sexual assault.

The three persons had allegedly raped a nine-year-old and a 13-year-old girl inside latter's house in Palakkad. (ANI)

