Palakkad rape case: Kerala HC accepts plea challenging acquittal of accused

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Wednesday accepted the appeal of victims' mother in Palakkad rape case through. She has challenged the acquittal of the accused.

The court also issued a notice to the accused and the government.

In October, a Special Court acquitted three accused in the alleged sexual assault and murder of two minor girls in Walayar in 2017. Three persons had allegedly raped a 9-year-old and a 13-year-old girl, who were sisters, in Palakkad.

The police had arrested three men identified as V Madhu, Shibu, and M Madhu and charged them under various Sections of the Protection of Child against Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

The 13-year-old minor girl allegedly committed suicide in January 2017 while the younger 9-year-old girl was found dead almost two months later.

The post mortem had found that both the girls were subjected to sexual assault. (ANI)

