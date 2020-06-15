Palaniswami announces 'maximised restricted lockdown' from June 19-30 in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 15 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced 'maximised restricted lockdown' from June 19-30 in areas of Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts which come under Metropolitan Chennai Police limits.

There will be complete lockdown on two Sundays -- June 21 and 28 from Saturday midnight to 6 am on Monday, the order read.

According to the State Health Department, Tamil Nadu has a total of 46,504 positive COVID-19 cases, including 25,344 discharged, 20,678 active cases and 479 deaths.

As per the guidelines issued by the state government, all hospitals and labs will continue to work. However, cabs and auto-rickshaws will not be allowed to ply, but these services can be availed for any emergency needs.

The state and Central government offices will function with 33 per cent workforce. Employees, who come from containment zones, can stay at their homes.

All Public Distribution System (PDS) shops, except those inside containment zones, will continue to function from 8 am to 2 pm.

Grocery, provision, petrol bunks can function from 6 am to 2 pm and people have been advised to buy all essential commodities from within two km radius of their home.

Hotels will be allowed to function from 6 am to 8 pm for parcel services alone, while shops that sell essential items and filling stations will remain functional from 6 am to 2 pm.

Flight services, shipping and train will continue to function during the lockdown period as it was, in Chennai from June 17 till June 30. (ANI)

