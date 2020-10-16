Palathayi child abuse case: Kerala HC seeks state's view on mother's plea seeking to reconstitute SIT

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 16 (ANI): Kerala High Court sought the view of the state government on a petition filed by the mother of the Palathayi child abuse case victim, seeking to reconstitute the Special Investigation Team probing the case.

The accused in the case, K Padmarajan, is a school teacher and a local leader.

The petitioner said that she suspected political interference in the process. "My minor daughter will not get justice from the present investigation team led by Inspector General of Police S Sreejith. Though six months have passed since the team launched the investigation, there was no headway in the case. The delay in completing the investigation was deliberate and aimed at providing an undue advantage to the accused. It goes against the POCSO Act which provides for expeditious investigation and trial."



The investigation team did not make any effort to rectify the anomalies and lapses pointed out by the public prosecutor. The victim has been subjected to mental torture and harassment many times by the counselors and police officers, the petitioner said.

The petitioner said, 'The investigation team did not record the statement of the child by audio-video electronic means as specified under Section 26(4) of the Act and was manipulating statements in the name of the victim."

The petitioner also sought to restrain the SIT from submitting the final report before a POCSO court in Kasaragod. (ANI)

