Palghar earthquake: Woman dies after wall collapses following tremors

Dahanu (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): A 55-year-old woman died after a wall portion of her house collapsed due to an earthquake in Dahanu area of Palghar district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Vasavlapada area of Dahanu after a series of tremors caused by the quake.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale struck the Palghar area in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

The district's Dahanu area has been experiencing such tremors since November last year, with most of them centered around Dundalwadi village. (ANI)

