Palghar lynching case: One police officer dismissed, two sent into compulsory retirement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Two Maharashtra police personnel have been given compulsory retirement in connection with the Palghar mob lynching case while one police officer has been dismissed from service.

"Maharashtra Police has taken action against three police personnel related to the Palghar triple murder case in April. One policeman has been dismissed from service while the remaining two have been sent into compulsory retirement," said the state police.

ASI Ravindra Salunkhe and HC Naresh Dhondi have been given compulsory retirement while API Anandrao Kale has been dismissed from service, the state police further informed.

On the night of April 16, the two sadhus and their driver were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to attend a funeral in Gujarat's Surat amid the nationwide lockdown when their vehicle was stopped and they were attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village in the presence of police officers. (ANI)

