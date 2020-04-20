Palghar lynching case: Police arrests 110 people including 9 juveniles

Palgarh (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Palgarh Police have arrested 110 people including 9 juveniles, in connection with the lynching of three persons by the villagers, suspecting them as thieves here on Sunday.

While 101 people have been remanded in police custody till April 30, 9 others have been sent to a juvenile home.

"110 people have been arrested in this case out of which 9 are juvenile. 101 people have been remanded in police custody till 30th while 9 have been sent to a juvenile home. Further investigation is going on in the matter. An enquiry has also been initiated to look into the incident," the Palgargh Police tweeted.

Three people, who were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat via interior roads of Palghar, were beaten to death on April 17 by Gadchinchle villagers, suspecting them as thieves, police said on Sunday.



The three men were taken to the hospital where they were declared brought dead, police said.



K Shinde, District Magistrate, Palghar, said the police reached the spot immediately but villagers continued to attack the three men. (ANI)

