Palghar lynching: Thane court postpones hearing on bail pleas of 70 accused

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI): A special court in Mumbai on Thursday postponed the hearing on the bail plea of 70 accused persons in connection with the mob lynching of two Sadhus and their driver in Maharashtra's Palghar.

The Special Sessions Judge in Thane court postponed the bail hearing to November 3.

According to the police, a total of three FIRs have been registered and 178 persons arrested so far in connection with the Palghar lynching incident.

The case pertains to the mob lynching of two sadhus and their driver on the night of April 16 this year, when they were traveling from Kandivali in Mumbai to attend a funeral in Gujarat's Surat amid the nationwide lockdown and their vehicle was stopped and they were allegedly attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village in the presence of police officers. (ANI)