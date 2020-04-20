Palghar mob lynching case given to CID: Maharashtra Home Minister

Akola (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday said that an inquiry by the Special IG has been ordered in the mob lynching of Palghar.

"An inquiry by the Special IG has been ordered and the case is handed over to the CID. Around 101 people have been arrested. Further action is underway," Deshmukh told media persons.

The minister said: "Three people were trying to go to Surat without the government's permission. Instead of going through the main route, they had taken the village route. Palghar is a tribal area. Villagers felt that these people came to kidnap their children. This sort of rumour was spread. A large number of people attacked them."

"Police were present. Earlier five to six police personnel were there. Later 10 to 12 police personnel came. So there were around 15 to 20 police personnel there. But a lot of people had also gathered there. Police fired two rounds, but due to the rumour, people were angry. That is why this incident took place, which is very sad," he said.

Two police personnel of Kasa Police Station were suspended on Sunday in connection with Palghar incident, wherein three persons were killed after being beaten up by villagers," said Palghar Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh.

Three people -- Swami Kalpvruksha Giri, Swami Sushil Giri and their driver Nilesh Telgade, who were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat, were beaten to death, allegedly by villagers in Gadchinchle, as they mistook them as thieves.

They were brought to the hospital during the wee hours of April 17 and were declared dead by the doctors.

A video related to the incident is viral on social media, in which it can be seen that villagers damaged the car of the deceased using sticks, stones and other objects.

Police reached the spot immediately but still, villagers continued to attack the three men, said K Shinde, District Magistrate, Palghar on Sunday.

An FIR has been filed against 110 people, out of which 101 accused have been arrested and are in the police custody till April 30. Nine minors have been sent to a juvenile shelter home, police said. (ANI)

