Palghar Police files chargesheet in Cyrus Mistry car crash case

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): Palghar Police has filed a chargesheet in a local court in connection with the Cyrus Mistry accident case in which the former Tata Sons chairman had lost his life.

Four months after the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and a co-passenger in a car accident in Palghar district on September 4 last year.

According to Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider. There were four people in the car. Two died on the spot, including Mistry, while the other two were shifted to hospital.



Apart from Mistry, another deceased has been identified as Jahangir Dinsha Pandole.

The driver of the car in which Cyrus Mistry was travelling lost control due to overspeeding and rammed into the divider said Palghar Police.

Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons. (ANI)

