Anil Vij, Minister in the Haryana cabinet speaking to ANI on Friday
Palwal incident: 'Where are those people now who stand up for minorities' asks Haryana minister

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:44 IST

Palwal (Haryana) [India] Aug 2 (ANI): Weeks after a cow vigilante was allegedly shot dead by cattle smugglers, Anil Vij, Minister in the Haryana cabinet on Friday hit out at people who create an uproar when a person from the minority community is attacked and questioned their absence.
However, pointing out that attacks on people from minority community should not happen, the minister said that "Everyone comes together when a person from the minority is attacked, where are they today?"
"People like this are creating tensions and trying to divide the two communities," he further added.
A cow vigilante was shot dead by cattle smugglers on July 30 while he was chasing their vehicle on a bike after being tipped off about cows being smuggled using the said vehicle.
The deceased has been identified as Gopal and is a member of 'Gau Raksha Dal'.
One of the family members of the victim said: "We got to know from the reports that he had been shot. He was quite active as a 'Gau Rakshak'. He would not see the time and always be ready for his duty"
"We got to know that he was chasing cow smugglers when he was shot," he added.
Taking cognizance of the incident, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured that no criminal would be spared. (ANI)

