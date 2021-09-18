PAN-Aadhaar card linking deadline extended till March 2022

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Time limit for intimation of the Aadhaar number to the Income-tax Department for linking of PAN with Aadhaar has been extended from September 30 to March 31, 2022, said CBDT in a press release.



The due date for completion of penalty proceedings under the Act has also been extended from September 30, 2021 to March 31, 2022, read the release.

Further, the time limit for issuance of notice and passing of the order by the Adjudicating Authority under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 has also been extended to March 31, 2022. (ANI)

