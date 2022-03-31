PAN India network of online KYC fraudsters busted, 23 arrested

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): The Delhi Police has busted a PAN India network of online KYC fraudsters and arrested 23 accused in the matter.

They were cheating people by procuring the net banking details on the pretext of updating the data of SBI Net banking/Yono App.

The police have recovered 58 mobile phones, 12 laptops, 20 debit cards and 202 SIM cards.



As per the police, "The accused used to host fake phishing pages on various platforms and send SMS in bulk with a disguised link that would lead to a fake page of Yono App."

"Once the account holder feeds credentials on fake net banking page, the accused used to simultaneously login into original account and siphon amount from the victim's bank account and was immediately withdrawn from the accounts from different locations," added the police.

The accused were scattered at various locations all over India and had close coordination regarding their nefarious activities. (ANI)

