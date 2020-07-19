Panaji (Goa) [India], July 19 (ANI): Streets in Panaji wore a deserted look on the third day of complete lockdown in the state on Sunday.
The state government has announced 'Janata Curfew' between 8 pm and 6 am till August 10 and complete lockdown for this weekend in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases.
On Saturday, Goa had reported 180 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of confirmed cases so far is 3,484. There are 1,425 active cases in the state.
The death toll in the coastal state is 21. (ANI)
Panaji wears deserted look amid COVID-19 lockdown in Goa
ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2020 11:42 IST
