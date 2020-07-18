Panaji wears deserted look on second day of complete lockdown in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 18 (ANI): Streets in Panaji wore a deserted look on the second day of complete lockdown in the state.

The state government has announced 'Janata Curfew' between 8 pm and 6 am till August 10 and complete lockdown for this weekend in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Yesterday Goa reported 196 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of confirmed cases so far is 3304. There are 1337 active positive cases.

The number of patients recovered on Friday was 129. The total number of people who have recovered in the state so far is 1946.

The death toll in the coastal state is at 21. (ANI)

