Panchamasalis hold rally in Bengaluru seeking inclusion in 2A reservation category

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 21 (ANI): Panchamasalis, a subsection of the Lingayat community, held a rally Bengaluru's Palace Grounds on Saturday, seeking inclusion in the 2A reservation category.

"We have about 1.5 crore people in our community. 90 per cent of them are farmers struggling for livelihood. We want members of our community to have good education and jobs," said Vachanananda Swami, the rally's leading member.

"In 2003, Vajpayee agreed to include us in the Central Other Backward Classes (OBC) list, but he asked us to be included in the state's OBC list. However, Panchamasalis were not on any of the state's caste list. In 2009, Yediyurappa included Panchamasalis in the 3B category of the OBC list due to our protests," he said.

"When Jagadish Shettar was CM, he included 34 subsections in the Lingayat community in the 2A category. We also demand to be included in the 2A category. One subsection of Lingayat community included in the 2A category while excluding the other section is injustice," he added.

He further said that Panchasalis believe in Yediyurappa and exuded confidence that he will heed the call for social justice.

Apart from demanding the state government to provide 2A reservation, the leaders of the rally want the Centre to grant OBC status to their community.

"The Prime Minister has OBCs under his grasp, while Yediyurappa has 2A in his hands. We expect both to include us in these categories," he said.

"If Yediyurappa government does not respond till 2 pm today, we will head to Vidhan Sabha and begin satyagraha there," warned J Mruthyunjaya Swami, another leading member of the rally. (ANI)