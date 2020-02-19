Panchayat by-polls postponed in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): The Office of the Election Authority, Chief Electoral Officer, on Tuesday informed that the notifications regarding Panchayat by-elections in Jammu and Kashmir have been withdrawn.

"In exercise of powers under Section 36 of Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, read with Rule 8 and Rule 40 of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Rules, 1996, the notifications dated 15-02-2020 and 17-02-2020 issued for Phase 1 and Phase 2 respectively, and the schedule issued on February 13 for other phases of the Panchayat by-election 2020 are hereby withdrawn. After addressing all the concerns suitably at the earliest, possibly in two to three weeks, a fresh schedule shall be notified," read a notification from the Office of the Election Authority.

It stated that the Home Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, through a letter dated February 18 had "advised the Election Authority to consider deferring of the conduct of polls based on credible inputs from the law enforcement agencies." (ANI)

