Panchayat Development Officer commits suicide in Karnataka's Gadag

Gadag (Karnataka) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): A Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Karnataka's Gadag district, police officials said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Ravi Somanakatti, who was working as the PDO of Suragani Gram Panchayat.

According to Gadag police, the incident took place in Ichangi Yellapur village of Lakshmeshwara Taluk in Gadag district.

"The reason for his suicide is yet to be known. An investigation has been initiated by the Lakshmeshwara police station in this regard," a police official said. (ANI)

