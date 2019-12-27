Panchayat Polls in Rajasthan to be held in three phases from Jan 17

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Rajasthan Election Commission on Thursday announced the schedule for Panchayat polls in the state.

The elections will be held in three phases on January 17, 22 and 29 while the voting for Deputy Sarpanchs will take place on January 18, 23 and 30.

The polling will be held from 8 am to 5 pm and the counting will be held on the same day. (ANI)

