Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo)
Panchayat Raj institutions would be strengthened: Telangana CM

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 02:57 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): In the light of the new Panchayat Act, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday clarified that Panchayat Raj institutions would be strengthened and total clarity would be given on the duties and responsibilities of the concerned officials from Village Panchayat to Zilla Parishad.
"Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad would not remain like festival idols as on date without any work, but they would be given duties, responsibilities, funPanchayat Rajds through decentralization of the power," Rao said in a press release by Chief Minister's Office dated August 10.
Rao also held a review meeting on strengthening of the Panchayat Raj and actions to be taken thereof at Pragathi Bhavan here on Saturday.
The Chief Minister said that clarity would be given on the duties, responsibilities, and funds for the local bodies before the commencement of the 60-day action plan.
"Very soon we will be getting funds from the Finance Commission, the state government will match the funds. We will release these funds to the local bodies. After stipulating the duties, funds will be released and later the 60-day action plan programme will commence," the CM said.
He announced the appointment of a district-level green committee under the chairmanship of District Collector to monitor the growth of greenery in villages and towns.
"The government's aim is to develop the villages. I have faith and confidence that if one works with dedication and commitment, there will be a qualitative change in the villages. The government has brought in a new Panchayat Raj Act, to change the topography of the villages. We clearly stipulated the duties and responsibilities of elected representatives and officials," read the release.
"Now the government has decided to transfer powers to the local bodies. There is no justification in ZP Chairman who is designated as the Minister of State, remain without any work. The case is no different with the MPPs, ZPTCs who were elected by the people. This should not happen in future. The local elected representatives should be partners in governance. We will decide the extent of responsibilities in the field of health, education, and greenery. We will give clarity on what Gram Panchayats, Mandal Parishad and Zilla Parishad's should do," the release said.
The Chief Minister has instructed Minister Sri Dayakar Rao to have extensive discussions and a deep study on what duties and responsibilities should be given to Gram Panchayats, Mandal Parishads, Zilla Parishads, what kind of responsibilities to be given to them on what issues to what extent.
"He wanted in-depth discussions to be done with people who have a lot of experience on the subject, leaders, officials and subject specialists and then a draft should be prepared. He said the draft would be discussed with the MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and the State cabinet and later it would be put before the Legislative Assembly for a detailed debate," Rao said.
The Chief Minister has instructed the officials concerned to fill up all the vacancies from Panchayat Secretary to the CEO. "Henceforth, EOPRD posts would be treated Mandal Panchayat Officers," he said.
Rap also instructed that promotions should be given to the categories like Village Secretaries, Mandal Panchayat Officers, Mandal Parishad Development Officers, Divisional Panchayat Officers, deputy CEOs, DPOs, CEOs etc., and fill up the vacancies arising out of this. "Panchayat Secretaries posts should be filled up directly," he said. (ANI)

iocl