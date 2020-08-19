Panchayat vice president attacked by husband with acid in Kerala

Idukki (Kerala) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Vathikudy panchayat vice president Sreeja suffered burn injuries after she was allegedly attacked by her husband with acid, police said.

The incident took place at the victim's residence in Vathikudy in Idukki district on Tuesday.

"The husband Aneesh has been taken to custody and has been charged with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code including 326 A (acid attack). He will be produced before the court," Murikkassery police said.

Police said Aneesh used the acid used in rubber sheets to attack his wife.

"She is Vathikudy panchayat vice president and a quarrel between the couple lead to the attack. She is currently admitted in a hospital," police said. (ANI)

