Panchayati Raj delegation from Kerala visits J-K's Baramulla, interacts with local members

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 13 (ANI): In a significant move to get a first-hand appraisal of the functioning of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and the implementation of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act on the ground, a delegation of PRIs from Kerala on Saturday paid a visit to the Tangmarg area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla.

The delegation convened one-to-one interaction with the local members, according to a statement.

This is the first of its kind event conducted in the district wherein a PRI delegation from outside the UT of Jammu and Kashmir arrived in Baramulla for sharing their experience with the local stakeholders.

On the occasion, the PRIs threadbare discussed the Panchayati Raj system of Baramulla and analysed comparative systems of Panchayati Raj institutions. The PRI delegation briefed the PRIs of Baramulla regarding the generation of their own resource for vibrantly improving the fund's flow and functionaries at each level.

Meanwhile, PRIs of Baramulla thanked the government for the implementation of the 73rd amendment in Jammu and Kashmir and the devolution of powers i.e. Funds, Functions and Functionaries of 29 subjects.



While briefing about the visit, Assistant Commissioner Development (ACD) Baramulla, Yar Ali Khan informed that the tour was conducted with the aim of familiarizing both parties with their respective systematic and institutional framework pertaining to the functioning of Panchayati Raj institutions.

He added that our local PRI members described the system of local governance and gave a clear sketch through which our Panchayati Raj system works.

The ACD further informed that such initiatives are being taken in order to enthuse vibrancy and further strengthen our Panchayati Raj Institutions by imbibing the best and effective practices of such states where the PRI system achieved success.

He said that the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj is undertaking an array of initiatives which aims to enhance the quality of service delivery through a robust and effective grassroots governance system.

Meanwhile, the delegation accompanied by Block Development Officer Tangmarg Mir Jaliel and other functionaries paid a visit to some local developmental works undertaken by the department. They also visited the Amrit Sarovar site being developed by RDD in the area. (ANI)

