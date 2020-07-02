Panchkula administration sets up helpline for labourers to find work

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], July 1 (ANI): The Panchkula district administration has set up a helpline for labourers hailing from the district and also those coming from outside, to help them find work.

DC Panchkula Mukesh Ahuja said, "We have appointed various officers for coordination in all the areas of Panchkula. Labourers have to register themselves."

"We have set up a helpline for labourers, they have to register themselves and during registration, they have to provide information about their skill set and then we will find work for them," he added.

During the lockdown, lots of labourers had returned to their native places but amid Unlock 1.0, some of them are coming back, and with this helpline, they can find work in Panchkula as per their skills. (ANI)

