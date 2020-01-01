Panchkula Municipal Corporation equips sanitation workers with GPS watch to ensure attendance

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): In order to track its sanitation employees on a real-time basis so as to ensure that they do not skip their work during duty hours, Panchkula Municipal Corporation has provided GPS watches to its sanitation staff, which gives their precise location.

"As soon as they enter the fencing area allocated to them, their attendance is marked automatically. If they leave their area and go somewhere the GPS enabled watch will give their location," said Jarnail Singh, executive officer, Panchkula Municipal Corporation.

"Earlier there were complaints that some sanitation workers only come to mark their attendance and then go away without doing their work," he added. He said that the system was introduced in March.

"If we have any doubt we ask them to take a selfie and send it to us. We have a control room here to monitor their location," he added.

"This improved our ranking in Swachh Survekshan from 142 in 2018 to 71 in 2019. We'll be among top 20 in 2020," said the official (ANI)

